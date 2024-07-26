Jonathan K. Umbach, 82

Jonathan K. Umbach of Warwick, NY, passed away on July 21, 2024. He was 82 years old.

Born in Springfield, Mass., on June 8, 1942, he was the son of Robert and Mary (nee Guyote) Umbach, and grew up in Highland Park, Il.

Jonathan was a photographer, carpenter and contractor, in New York City, while living in Warwick for the last 40 years. He loved animals, nature and everything outdoors. He was a lifelong member of the Audubon Society and supporter of numerous environmental organizations.

He is survived by his wife Solveig Margit Fernström Umbach; sons Sven Umbach and his wife Stefanie of Wallkill, NY, and Oliver Umbach of Pine Island, NY; three grandchildren, Nina, Aron, and Owen; and brother David Umbach of NYC and Fl.

Donations in Jonathan’s memory may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, a cause near and dear to his heart, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.