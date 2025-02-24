John Woloszczak Jr., 77

John Woloszczak Jr., a dedicated member of the Warwick, NY, community and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on February 19, 2025, at the age of 77.

Born in New York, NY, on November 3, 1947, John Woloszczak Jr. was the son of the late John and Katherine (Streczyk) Woloszczak Sr. He graduated from Warwick Valley High School and went on to serve in the United States Army as a military police officer. After his service, John became a member of the Long Island Railroad Police Department in New York City, where he retired after 26 years of service.

John and his loving wife of 50 years, Agnes, made their home in Warwick, where they raised their four children. During this time, John and Agnes founded Warwick Monogramming and Sporting Goods, a labor of love that they built and operated together. The store served as a pillar of the community for many years, contributing and lending a hand to various causes that affected Warwickians for the better.

John was deeply involved in his community and devoted much of his time to various organizations. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 214, where he served as past commander, and played an integral role in the Warwick Community Ambulance Service. He also held leadership roles in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, serving as past grand marshal and director of the Kazoo Band. Beyond these commitments, he was a proud member of the Jaycees, Lions Club, Polonaise Society, Karolinka Polka Dancers, and the Queen Village Queens, where he was a past director. His dedication extended to the Orange County Shields, an organization honoring law enforcement professionals.

John’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Agnes (née Andrisani), and their children: John Woloszczak III and his wife Amy of Greenwood Lake, Tammy Fisk and her husband Todd of Merritt Island, Fl., Nicole Stein and her husband Alan of Pinehurst, NC, and Michael Woloszczak and his wife Ivy of Warwick. He was a devoted grandfather to 10 grandchildren: Victoria, Tyler, Emily, Ryan, Anthony, Kya, Sammy, Logan, Ben and Valentina, and a proud great-grandfather to Grayson and Corrina. He is also survived by his sister Doris Meyer and her husband Robert “Buddy” Meyer of Warwick, as well as his brother Raymond Woloszak and his wife Rosemarie of Florida.

John’s laughter and fun-loving spirit were contagious, especially when paired with his silly hats, kazoo concerts, and jokester personality. His servant leadership and selfless dedication to others left a lasting impact on everyone he encountered. John had a unique ability to light up a room and bring joy to those around him. His sense of humor and warmth will be deeply missed, but his legacy of love, laughter, kindness, and generosity will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Visitation: Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Special tribute by the American Legion and Odd Fellows: Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 4 p.m., followed by military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in John’s memory online.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.