John Witkowski, 90

He is survived by his wife Marlene Brooks Witkowski; son David Witkowski and wife Roseanne; daughter Linda Spence and husband Warren; daughter Jo-Ann Green; four grandchildren, Nathanael Spence, Lorissa Witkowski Fitzsimmons, Michelle Witkowski Hearn and Kaitlin Green; four great-grandchildren, Michael Fitzsimmons, Isabella Fitzsimmons, Hailey Hearn and Hudson Hearn; and his sister, Mary Demko.

He was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Wieboldt.

John grew up on a dairy farm in Slate Hill, NY. He worked as a home builder, and constructed many homes with his business, W&K Builders. John retired from Minisink Valley Central School as a maintenance worker. He loved to hunt and watch nature programs on TV. John was a member of the Greenville Sports Club and he was an honorary member of the Slate Hill Fire Company, receiving Fireman of the Year in 1981.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral mass: Wednesday, March 6th at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 626 County Road 22, Middletown, NY 10940.

Burial: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, NY 10969.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Slate Hill Fire Company, PO Box 3, Slate Hill, NY 10973 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.