John T. Devine, 60

John T. Devine, a longtime resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, entered into eternal rest on January 22, 2024. He was 60 years old. Born in New York City, the son of John R. Devine and the late Barbara J. Devine, family and friends who knew him best referred to him as Johnny. Johnny was predeceased by his mother Barbara J. Devine, brother Gerald Waters III, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

He is survived by his wife Kerri Lynn Devine; daughter Alana R. Latella-Devine; father John R. Devine; brother Kerry Waters; Aunt Ann and Uncle Vincent Misiano; Aunt Alice Bigger; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Johnny was born in New York City and at the age of eight, he moved to Greenwood Lake, NY, along with his family, and made the village his home for the rest of his life.

Johnny had many interests but his love for the Beatles and Neil Young stood out among all the others and his name will immediately come to the mind of his loved ones when hearing one of their songs played.

His hands were gifted to make something beautiful out of anything he touched. He worked in the craft of antique furniture restoration and could take an old piece of furniture and restore it to its unique, vintage quality. He could see potential in anything and would mold clay into sculptures or wax into candles; he was able to take the visions in his head and portray them onto paper with drawing or painting and make the most breathtaking and amazing pictures. There was no limit to his artistic ability.

His labor of love and hard work have left their creative mark everywhere you look on the Hill that he called home from the flowers he planted, the rock walls he built, the koi pond he took care of and made a peaceful place to just sit and enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere he designed, and his appreciation of nature. He loved working on and restoring “Vera,” his 1963 Ford Falcon that he and Kerri Lynn would take out for many drives around town and to a couple of car shows.

Johnny had the most beautiful smile and Irish eyes, an infectious laugh and quick-witted, charismatic personality. He built friendships that lasted a lifetime and a few who he considered as brothers more than friends. He was a long-time member of the Greenwood Lake Elks and Holy Rosary Church.

Johnny was the youngest of three and was a loving and dedicated son to his parents. He was always there to lend a helping hand whenever it was needed. Johnny shared a deep connection with his mother. He was a devoted son who selflessly cared for her during her battle with illness. He was a shining example of love and dedication. He provided comfort, support, and was committed to her well-being. His compassion for her went above and beyond.

He was a devoted father who inspired his daughter with his creativity, humor, and loving nature. As a young girl, the first thing she ever gave Johnny was an acorn she found with him while on a walk. This very acorn remained on his shelf for over 20 years until his passing, a testament to Johnny’s affectionate and sentimental nature. His passion for music and art was infectious and he will continue to fuel his daughter’s drive to make beauty out of the mundane. He never failed to put a smile on her face, making her feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be able to call Johnny “Daddy.”

Johnny was a faithful and committed husband who showed his love in so many ways, a partner to hold your hand and be at your side in whatever may come and you faced it together, a giver of himself and filled their life with laughter, happiness, adventure, romance, music, entertainment and so much more...but the greatest thing he shared was love and he will be missed so much.

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31

Johnny’s faith in God and Jesus as his Lord and Savior helped him throughout his life, but he clung to his faith even more in the end with the health issues he faced, and today he is no longer suffering but his spirit is free to soar in the heavenly realm where there is no more pain or sickness.

His departure comes as a deep wound and it is gravely felt by his entire family and countless others who loved him deeply. A celebration of Johnny’s life will be held in the summer and we will notify all friends and family. A memorial mass was scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

The family greatly appreciates your support during this difficult time and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service – 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.