John S. Gorczynski, 84

The son of the late Sylvester and Franciszka Zemka Gorczynski, he was born on April 26, 1939, in Poznan, Poland.

John enjoyed bowling; golfing; working in his yard taking care of his lawn, flowers, and garden; and going around Pine Island visiting with his friends. He also loved to play his accordion and listen to his polka music. Most of all he loved to see his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Victoria Smolenski Gorczynski; daughters Catherine Padilla (Augie) and Jennifer Minto (Adam); grandchildren Brett and Rachel Minto, Anna Reimers (Ethan), and Ryan Padilla (Christina) and their families; sister Theresa Piccirilli (Joe); sisters-in-law, Eleanore Smolenski and Ann Smolenski; Julia Gorczynski, Helen Gorczynski, Marilyn Gorczynski, Barbara Gorczynski, and Bozena Gorczynski; brother-in-law George Smolenski (Kay); along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by seven brothers, Leonard, Chester, Joseph, Kazimierz, Ludwik, Konstanty, and Edward Gorczynski; and two sisters Ursula Buda and Bernadette Bigert.

John’s family would like to thank Patrick Buckley, the Bernhardsens and the Hennesseys for their help and care for John as well as the staff at Valley View.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 690 Co. Rt. 1 Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY. Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.