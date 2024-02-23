John P. Gobinski, 77

John P. Gobinski of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Stony Point) passed away peacefully with his loving family beside him on February 20, 2024, at Garnet Medical Center. He was 77 years old.

Born in Brooklyn on August 28, 1946, he was the son of John and Mary (nee Zelinski) Gobinski. While living in Stony Point, John was active in the Lions Club and with Boy Scouts Troop 61.

John proudly served 27 years in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and in Desert Storm as part of the naval reserves; he was a master chief hospital corpsman.

John was a member of the Warwick Grove Golf Club, “The Whackers.” He was an avid fisherman and also a member of the Monroe-Chester Sportsman Club.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Lena (nee D’Esposito); daughter Nicole Goetz and her husband Peter of Plantation, Fl.; son John E. Gobinski and his wife Danielle of Warwick, NY; four grandchildren, Katherine Gobinski, Riley Goetz, Jack Gobinski, and Sean Gobinski; three sisters, Mary Lou O’Keeffe of Fort Wayne, Ind., Joan Rovet of Rochester, NY, and Judith Fremer of NJ; sister-in-law Connie Basso of Warwick, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by entombment in The Cemetery of the Ascension, 650 Saddle River Road, Airmont, NY 10952.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.