John L. “Grumpy Jack” Benson, Jr., of Florida, NY, a retired auto salesman for W.S. Healey, Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Monday, October 24, 2022 at home. He was 81.

The son of the late John L. Benson Sr. and Dorothy Gelwicks Benson, he was born on October 20, 1941 in Middletown, NY.

Jack was a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge# 1097, Middletown, NY, the Mamakating Conservation Club# 138, Village of Florida Chamber of Commerce, Harley Owners Group and the National Rifle Association.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Shuback Benson; children, John Augustyn Jr. and wife Lyanne; James Augustyn and wife Robyn; Jenna Benson Chapman; Mark Augustyn and Christine; grandchildren, Sophia, Quinn, Max, Benson, Corinne, Sydney, Alexander and Nicholas; siblings, Richard Benson and wife Linda, Jo-Ann Morreale, Bill Benson and wife Kathy, Carol Frye and husband Ken, Linda Yearwood and husband Bill; brothers-in-law, Richard Shuback and wife Diane and Rob Shuback; very special Aunt Granny Annie Benson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Adele and Louis V. Shuback and brother-in-law, Louis M. Shuback.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 26 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass was held on Thursday, October 27 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

