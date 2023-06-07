John J. Mabee a lifelong resident of Warwick, NY, owner of JM Electric, Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Friday, June 2, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Louisiana. He was 75.

The son of the late John H. Mabee and Cecelia Kwiatkowski Mabee, he was born on March 8, 1948, in Warwick, NY.

John was a U.S. Airforce veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John loved his time fishing in Canada, camping, traveling, going to casinos, and eating crawfish and oysters. He will always be remembered for his good, or not-so-good jokes and witty comments. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

He is survived by his son, John V. Mabee, and wife, Sharon of Florida, NY; daughter, Michelle Benoit and husband, Don of Lafayette, LA; Five grandchildren, Don Timothy, Nicholas Austin, Joshua David, Victoria Elizabeth Benoit, and John Gary Mabee; great grandchildren Beau and Briggs Benoit; brother, Kenneth L. Mabee of Warwick; sister, Carole Rysinger and husband, John of Florida, NY; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Stevens Mabee; granddaughter, Danielle Elizabeth Mabee; and brother, Ronald Mabee.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 3-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the funeral home.

Cremation burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 16 in the Florida Cemetery, Florida, NY with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s or the Wounded Warrior Project

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.