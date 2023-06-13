John J. Flanagan of Vernon, (formerly of Warwick, N.Y., and a longtime resident of South Blooming Grove, N.Y.) passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2023, at home. He was 76.

Born in New York City on Nov. 7, 1946, he was one of seven children of Michael L. and Jane (McLoughlin) Flanagan.

John was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served from 1966 to 1969 aboard the U.S.S. Essex and the U.S.S. Intrepid.

John was vice president of operations at Christie’s Auction House in New York. Previously, he was the chief engineer at Lincoln Center.

A family statement reads, “John was tremendously handy and put his skills to use renovating and rebuilding a number of houses. John was a gentle and kind man who was a huge presence in our family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be loved and missed forever.”

John is survived by his loving wife, Araceli “Jenny” Flanagan; daughter, Jennifer Flanagan and her husband, Drew Diltz, of Monroe, N.Y.; son, John Flanagan and his wife, Loren, of Pine Bush, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Aidan Flanagan Diltz, Mason Diltz, Juliana Flanagan and John Michael Flanagan; four sisters, Mary Theresa Cunningham of Tinton Falls, Eleanor Sydam of Farmingdale, N.Y., Kathleen Steimle of Naples, Fla., and Noreen Mazzucca of Tuxedo, N.Y.; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister Betty Ann Manos, and brother, Michael Flanagan.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 15 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of John to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, Office of Development, 516 West 169th Street, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10032.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com