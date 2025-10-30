John C. Galiger

John Charles Galiger, 96, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2025 in Saddle River, N.J. Born on Feb. 9, 1929, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Hungarian immigrants John Galiger and Anna Prigoda, John lived a long, full life marked by resilience, faith, and deep devotion to his family.

Born at the start of the Great Depression, John grew up alongside his sister, Margaret Raubach, in a family that valued hard work and perseverance. At seventeen, while in his senior year at Regis Catholic High School, he contracted polio — a challenge he faced with remarkable courage and faith. After recovering, he went on to study at Fordham University, where his sharp mind and steady spirit continued to shine.

During college, John met the love of his life, Catherine O’Boyle, at a St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing dance. They married in 1953 and soon after, John was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving with the Army Audit Agency during the Korean War.

Following his service, John began a “wonderful career” with IBM, where he worked for 26 years and traveled the world before retiring at 58. In retirement, he and Catherine divided their time between the Catskills and St. Petersburg, Fla., traveling extensively and enjoying each other’s company. After Catherine’s passing in 2009, John remained active and creative — writing plays, singing, and performing at community venues in St. Petersburg.

He shared several happy years with his daughter, Jeanne, and found warmth and companionship in his later years. In his final year he moved to New Jersey to be near his son Gerry, daughter-in-law Donna, and their family. John passed peacefully at home in Saddle River, having lived every moment fully and on his own terms.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine, and his sister, Margaret Raubach. He had eight children and is survived by seven — John, Ann, Catherine, Eileen, Jeanne, Jim, and Gerry — as well as 15 grandchildren: John, Kevin James, Peter, Matthew, Tom, Luke, Dylan, Wesley, Tyler, Ali, Geoff, Leela, Carly, Kelsey, and Kylie. He was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren — Oliver, Micah, Miriam, Erin, Calvin, Anna, Alex, Amelia, Shannon, Lukas, Ethan, Nolan, Crosby, Johanna, and Miles — with another on the way. John took immense joy and pride in his family, whose love and closeness were his greatest source of happiness throughout his long and fulfilling life.

John’s life was a testament to resilience, faith, and joy. Through every trial and triumph, he met the world with an open heart and an unshakable spirit. His laughter, stories, and songs will echo in the hearts of those who loved him, and his legacy will live on in the generations he inspired.

Local arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845) 477-8240; www.zmmemorials.com.