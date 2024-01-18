John Alan Slockbower Jr., 63

The son of the late John Alan Slockbower Sr. and Yvonne McElroy Slockbower, he was born on October 9, 1960, in Port Jervis, NY.

John was a member of the CSEA Local 836 Orange County; and a lifetime member of the Minisink Hose Company# 1, Unionville, NY.

John was an avid gardener with a great affection for his flowers. He was a man who dedicated his life to helping other people. Whether it was a construction project or just sitting on the porch with his father, John was there for whoever asked.

He is survived by his daughter Briann Slockbower and fiancé Trevor; companion JeanMarie Masuck along with her children and especially her grandchildren, Max, Etta Jean and Emerin; his siblings, Cindy Martino, Dawn Hotalen and her husband Hank, Tina Slockbower, Earl Slockbower and his companion Lynnea Chasmar, Mike Slockbower and his wife Nancy, and Tammy Schleich and her husband George. He is further survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, Jim Slockbower.

Visitation was scheduled for on Sunday, January 21st from 1 to 5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A private cremation was slated to take place after the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the ASPCA by phone at 1-800-628-0028.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.