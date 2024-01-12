John A. Smith, 68

John A. Smith of Warwick, NY, passed away on January 7, 2024, with his loving family by his side. He was 68 years old. Born in Yonkers, November 11, 1955, he was the son of Harold W. Smith Jr. and Josephine M. (Esposito) Smith.

John was a truck driver and a former member of the 456 Teamsters Union. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, and golfing.

John is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Janine (nee DiRusso); son John Smith Jr. and his wife Caitlin of Pompton Plains, NJ; daughter Ashley Smith and her significant other Roberto Serrao of Tuckahoe, NY; mother Josephine Smith of Yonkers, NY; sister Catherine Liuzzi and her husband Carmine of Bridgewater, NJ; and two grandchildren ,Tessa M. and Nora J. Smith. He was predeceased by his father and brother Harold W. Smith III.

The family received friends for viewing hours on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 12, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John’s name to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Woodbury, NY 11797, or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.