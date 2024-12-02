John A. Seebach, 70

John A. Seebach of Middletown, NY, (formerly of Warwick, NY, and Pearl River, NY) passed away at the Kaplan Hospice House in Newburgh surrounded by his loving family on November 27, 2024. He was 70 years old.

Born in Bronxville, NY, on May 1, 1954, he was the son of Theodore A. and Adeline (nee Koepfler) Seebach.

John worked at Honeywell in Teterboro, NJ. He was active in the communities where he lived: as a volunteer fireman with Pearl River Hook & Ladder, a former bass drummer with the Germantown Ancients Fife & Drum, and for many years with the Hawthorne Caballeros and Pearl River Cadets.

John is survived by his wife Laurie Ellen (nee Rath); sons Gregory Yahm Jr. and his wife Brandy of Middletown and John M. Seebach and his wife Tess of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren Ayden and Kelsey Yahm; and sister Barbara Perino and her husband Christopher of Martinsville, NJ, and first cousin, Priscilla Schwab of John’s Island, SC; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Viewing: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of John to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at alz.org, or the Warwick Valley Humane Society P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990, or online at wvhumane.org/funds.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.