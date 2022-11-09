Joanne Revell, of Wurtsboro, NY, a waitress for Red Lobster, Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was 48.

The daughter of Millie Rivera and the late Jose R. Rivera, she was born on July 27, 1974 in the Bronx, NY.

She is survived by husband, Anthony Revell; son, Tristin Revell; mother, Millie Rivera and husband Peter Rode; sister, Melissa Rivera (Ben Mackaness); brother, Joey Rivera (Samantha Gau); 2 nephews, Rivera Mackaness and Maddox Rivera; 2 nieces Luna Mackaness and Ava Rivera.

As per her wishes, cremation and services will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

