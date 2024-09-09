Joanne Francine Tripaldi Dichiara, 78

Joanne Francine Tripaldi Dichiara, a 46-year resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, joined the love of her life, Gerald, and her oldest daughter Elizabeth in Heaven on Thursday, September 5, 2024. She was 78.

Joanne was born on February 9, 1946, in Manhattan, NY, and married Gerald Dichiara on November 27, 1965. Joanne and Gerald had four children together: Elizabeth, Gerald Jr., Nicholas, and Theresa.

Joanne, who had lost Gerald and Elizabeth, had to go on without them. Joanne continued to watch over the rest of her family.

Joanne’s granddaughter, Sharon Hadden, became Joanne’s live-in caretaker. Sharon was able to carry on the family traditions that Joanne could no longer do herself, which brought her tremendous joy with all the love and laughter she had all around her.

Joanne is survived by her children Gerald Dichiara Jr., Nicholas Dichiara and Theresa Dichiara-Olsen, as well as all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925 with Father Reynor Santiago officiating.

Interment: Beside her beloved Gerald at the Warwick Cemetery, Oakland Avenue in Warwick.

The Dichiara family would like to thank anyone and everyone who is able to attend services for their love, support, thoughts, and prayers.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service