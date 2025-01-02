Joan Lepse Aug, 93

Joan Lepse Aug of Oak Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was 93 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 15, 1931, she was the daughter of John and Augusta (Nee Burckersroda) Scott. Joan happily reminisced of growing up in Brooklyn with trolley cars, penny candy, and trips down Flatbush Ave to cheer on her beloved Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbett’s field. She enjoyed playing basketball for the Dutch Reformed Church, where she was fondly known as “Scotty,” a nickname she adored using throughout her life. She worked at AT&T for years, becoming their youngest supervisor. As fate would have it, it was at AT&T that Joan met Jane Leahy, who became her best friend and life sister.

Eventually, Joan moved with her husband Bill to Highland Lakes to raise their children in a lakeside home. Living in this home for 30 years allowed abundant time to create many memories with family and friends. To this day, people still share their joyful recollections of the lake house where they went boating, swimming, skating and sledding. This family home was a place where everyone was welcomed, and it was always full of love and laughter.

A family statement reads, “Our mother’s greatest life treasure was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She showed kindness to everyone she met, which is why she was adored by so many. Mom loved the relaxation of a beach — especially trips to Marco Island and excursions to Naples with her girls. Mom liked to lindy and enjoyed a good Manhattan with friends. Even into her 90s, Mom always showed an exuberance for life; whether it was because she was going into the city to see a Broadway show, learning how to ride a quad, playing cornhole, hitting a bullseye in archery, or cuddling with her grandchildren or great-grandson, Mom’s eternal optimism was reflected in both her smile and the twinkle in her eyes.”

Joan is survived by her daughters Susan Lepse and her husband Jeffrey Habig (Warwick, NY), Carol Lepse and her partner Karen Ganssle (Oak Ridge, NJ), and Laura Smith-Prizzi and her husband Alessio (Kinnelon, NJ); son William Lepse and his wife Tara (Vernon, NJ); four grandchildren, Lauren Lepse-Habig and her partner Ian Dunne (Walden, NY), Nicole Smith and her partner Michael Brush (Milford, Pa.), Alison Smith (Wellington, Colo.), and Brayden Lepse (Vernon, NJ); great-grandson Michael Glynne Brush; step-grandchildren Joseph Prizzi and his partner Samantha Melillo and Sarah Prizzi (Morristown, NJ); and George Aug. Joan was predeceased by her husband William C. Lepse and son-in-law Glynne P. Smith.

Visitation: Thursday, January 2, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Friday, January 3 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment: Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Joan’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org/give.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.