It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Jacobus on November 30, 2024. Joan is welcomed with open arms by her sweetheart, Richard Jacobus, her parents Bertha and Adolph, and her siblings, William and Adelaide. She is grieved by her three children: Diane Janas and her husband Richard, Richard Jacobus and his wife Debra, and Susan Miuccio and her husband Edward.

Joan will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Sarah Jacobus, Lindsay Berry and her husband Ted, Benjamin Jacobus, Whitney Grutzmacher and her husband Geoffrey, Edward Miuccio, Laura Jacobus, Melissa Miuccio, Elizabeth Feick and her husband Aaron, and Josiah Jacobus and Nathaniel (predeceased). She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren: Matthew, Nicholas, Ava, Vincent, and Gavin.

Joan will be dearly missed, but her spirit will remain forever in the hearts of those who loved her. She will be remembered as a grandmother who always had treats when her grandchildren would come to visit, especially Starbursts. Poker games, Skip Bo and Uno card games will never be the same without her.

As per her wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in March of 2025.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.