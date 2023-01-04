Joan Elter Smith, of Chester, New York, passed away on December 29, 2022, a 55-year resident of the area. The daughter of John and Lulu Elter, she was born on December 2, 1935, in New York, New York, and was predeceased by her husband, James D. Smith, and her son John D. Smith.

Joan married Jim Smith on April 10, 1955, in Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Inwood, NY. Joan is survived by her children James and his wife Denise Smith, of Chester, NY, Joanne and her husband Gene Iannuzzi, of Greenville, NY, and Jeanne and her husband Tom McGuigan, of Chester, NY, as well as her son John Smith’s companion Jackie Matuszewski. Joan is also survived by her grandchildren Justin and Trixie Smith, Gene and Kaitlyn Iannuzzi, Jamee and Andrew Smith, Vincent and Lindsay Iannuzzi, and Nicholas and Laura Iannuzzi. Joan is survived by her great-grandchildren Gene, Keegan, Cameron, Lia, Caleb, Olivia, and Luke, as well as her sister in law’s Peggy Downing and Terry and Pat Elter.

A private family visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.

All are welcome to attend the Graveside Services with Burial, which will follow at Orange County Veterans Cemetery at 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924, at 1:00 PM.

Thomas and Brendan Flynn and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff provide funeral care.