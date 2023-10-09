Jerome T. Greener, 77

Jerome T. Greener of Florida, NY, a retired maintenance worker for the Florida Union Free School District, entered into rest on Sunday, October 1, 2023. He was 77.

The son of the late Carl Greener Sr. and Rose Sosler Greener, he was born on April 9, 1946, in Florida, NY.

He is survived by his sister Rosemarie Greener; brother Robert Greener and wife Deborah; sister-in-law Carol Greener; nieces, Leeza Jackler and husband Adam, Brittney Greener and husband Ryan Jackler, and Cheryl Greener; and great-nephews, Zackary Jackler and Jaxon Jackler.

As per his wishes, a private cremation will be held and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.