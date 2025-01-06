Jeffrey Brewer, 52

Jeffrey Brewer, born on September 16, 1972, passed away at his home in New York on December 30, 2024. He was 52 years old.

Jeffrey grew up in the scenic town of Greenwood Lake, NY, where he developed a lifelong love for the outdoors and adventure. A hardworking and dedicated individual, Jeffrey built his career at Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, where he was known for his reliability and strong work ethic.

A devoted father, Jeffrey cherished time spent with his children: Jason Brewer (22), Timothy Brewer (19), Eric Pena (18), and Carol Brewer (6). Whether it was fishing trips with them or sharing his passion for boating and ATVing, Jeffrey found immense joy in creating lasting memories with his family. His love for the water and the thrill of outdoor activities were defining aspects of his life.

Jeffrey had a vibrant personality that shone through in everything he did. He was an avid bowler who enjoyed friendly competition at the lanes and a loyal fan of NY Giants football, always cheering on his favorite team with enthusiasm. His love for music was evident in his appreciation for AC/DC and classic rock, which often served as the soundtrack to many of his adventures. Driving around in his Ford truck brought him simple pleasures, as did spending time with his beloved pets: Harley (dog) and Angel and Monster (cats).

Family meant everything to Jeffrey. He is remembered fondly by his siblings Kevin Brewer, Anthony Brewer, Brad Jones, and Jeanell Jones. He also leaves behind his father Gerry Brewer and Gerry’s wife Debbie, who were constants in Jeffrey’s life.

Jeffrey’s zest for life and dedication to those he loved will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May the memories of his laughter, adventurous spirit, and unwavering devotion bring comfort to those mourning this loss.

Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral service: Friday, January 10, 2025, at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Bob Sweeney officiating.

Cremation will take place privately.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or zmmemorials.com.