Jeff Henry Emptage, 87

Jeff Henry Emptage of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2025, at home. He was 87.

The son of the late John Emptage and Princess Dillon Emptage, he was born on February 28, 1937, in Roxborough, Tobago.

He is survived by his wife Verna A. Bishop Emptage; children, Lloyd Emptage, Jacqueline Bramble, Marslyn Emptage, Cassius Emptage, Lyndon Emptage, Stacey Emptage, and Jermaine Emptage; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Saturday, February 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A private cremation will follow the visitation.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.