Jeannette Walsh, 79

Jeannette Walsh, a member of the Warwick, NY community, embraced her final journey on December 27, 2023, at Nyack Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, enveloped in the warmth of her loving family. At the age of 79, she left behind a tapestry of memories and love.

Jeannette, a beloved homemaker, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and caring friend, left an indelible mark on the lives she touched. As we bid her farewell, she will be missed dearly, but the memories we had with her will live on, a comforting reminder of the love and joy she shared with us.

Jeannette is survived by her sisters, Edna Nelson, Marjory Yunger, and Linda Grace. Her legacy continues through her children, Elizabeth Hodge and husband Michael, Margaret Ammar, Amy Walsh, and Kenneth Walsh and wife Shelly; additionally, her grandchildren Christopher Walsh and partner Christy, Dana Wong, Timothy Wong, Chloe Walsh, Aiden Walsh, Mathew Hodge and wife Kate, and Brian Hodge and wife Ali. Her great-granddaughter, Avery Hodge, further extends the branches of her family tree.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 4, at 11 a.m. at the memorial home. Interment will follow at Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jeannette’s name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.