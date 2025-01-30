Jeanne Marie Waleski, 87

Jeanne Marie Waleski (nee Doig), 87, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2025, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Jeanne was born on July 6, 1937, in Paterson, NJ, to parents Jack and Marie Doig (nee D’Argenzio). She graduated from Seton Hall University, cum laude, in 1960. She moved to Warwick in 1968. Jeanne taught at Chester Presbyterian Nursery School for over 20 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend, known for her kindness, generosity, and love of cooking, gardening and crafts.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas Waleski, her children Blaze Waleski and T. Alexis Waleski, and her grandchildren Erica Waleski and Carla Waleski. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother William Doig.

Please join us in celebrating Jeanne’s life and legacy. She will be deeply missed, but forever in our hearts.

Visitation: Sunday, February 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Anthony’s Hospital for their compassion.

Condolences and floral tributes can be sent to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990 or made online at lsvpmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen’s RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990, or animal rescue organizations.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.