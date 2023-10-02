Jean Marie ‘Jeannie’ Scully, 67

Jean Marie “Jeannie” Scully, a resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the St. Anthony Community Hospital, surrounded by her children. She was 67. The daughter of the late William and Margaret Bundenthal, Jean was born on April 13, 1956, in the Bronx.

Jean grew up in Rockland County and worked as a court officer for the Clarkstown Police Department before relocating to Warwick to raise a family. Jean was able to accomplish anything she set her mind to. Although confined to a wheelchair for most of her life, she did not let that get in her way. She was an avid reader and would compose beautiful pieces of writing that have gone on to be published in papers. She raised two wonderful children and her family meant everything to her.

Survivors include her beloved children Sean and Kerrian; sister Chris and her husband Frank; brothers Billy and his wife Carol, Terry and his wife Cathy, and Matt and his wife Christina; as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Jean is further survived by her four-legged companion Mac and her long-time caregiver Charmaine.

Jean was predeceased by her parents William K. and Margaret M. Bundenthal.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Warwick Center - Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY 10990. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be made to The National MS Society, nationalmssociety.org, or to the Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 264, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit zmmemorials.com.