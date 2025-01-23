Jean A. Johnson, 82

It is with great sadness that we announce Jean A. Johnson of Sugar Loaf, NY, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother has passed away at the age of 82.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 30, 1942, she was the daughter of Frederick and Jean (Szymczak) Meyer.

Jean and her husband Albert were the owners of the Sugar Loaf Deli for 24 years, a favorite place in the hamlet. Jean was a member of several community service organizations, including the Sugar Loaf Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Chester Ambulance Corps, and the Chester American Legion Auxiliary.

Jean was predeceased by her husband Albert. She is survived by their son Albert Johnson; daughters Yvonne Capone and her husband Robert, Valerie Penso and her husband Ed, and Lorene Giordano and her husband Jim; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Jessica, Brandon, Samantha, Andrew, Alexa, and Kathryn; and three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Olivia, and Emilia.

Visitation: Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY, following by a procession to St. Stephen’s RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial.

Interment: Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jean to The Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., State Island, NY 10306.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.