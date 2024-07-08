Jason Pepe, 46

Jason Pepe of Highland Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2024. He was 46 years old. Born November 22, 1977, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Thomas J. and the late Joan Pepe.

Jason was an avid Mets and Dolphins fan. Working as a bartender was his job, but his life work revolved around his beloved daughter Sara. She was the light of his life.

Jason is survived by his daughter Sara and her mother Amy Schultz-Pepe; father Thomas Pepe and his wife Janice of Warwick; and brothers TJ Pepe of NJ, Jess Pepe of Salisbury Mills, NY; Corey Pepe of New Windsor, NY, Joe Fahey of Cornwall, NY, and Jonathan Cames of Warwick, NY.

Funeral mass: Tuesday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.