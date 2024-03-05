Jason Baldwin, 36

Jason Baldwin of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Chester and New Windsor, NY) passed away unexpectedly at Westchester Medical Center on February 25, 2024. He was only 36 years old.

Born in Newburgh, NY on February 7, 1988, he was the son of John and Barbara Baldwin.

Jason always dreamed of becoming an FDNY firefighter and would stop at nothing to accomplish his goal. He put in a lot of hard work in probie school to ensure he could begin his career in a great company, Engine 81 in the Bronx. He recently was able to check off another career goal, of crossing the floor and joining the truck company Ladder 46, staying in the firehouse that he loved. He recently scored well on the promotion to lieutenant’s exam which he studied long hours for, despite chasing a 1-year-old at the same time. Jason also shared his love of firefighting with his father, John, a volunteer firefighter with the Vails Gate Fire Department, and his father-in-law, Tom Evans, retired FDNY captain of Squad 288, Queens.

No amount of words can fully capture who Jason was as a person. To know Jason was to love Jason.

Jason will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his kindness, and his humor. He was a voracious reader and was always reading more than one book at a time. Jason loved sports of all kinds, but weightlifting was his passion. He never skipped leg day.

Jason’s humor was the best and his specialties included delivering one-liners and quoting “The Simpsons.” When not at work, Jason could be found playing with dinosaurs, firetrucks, and any construction vehicle with his son, Greyson, or hiking and exploring new places with his wife, Kelly, or just having a beer at Pennings with his best friend, Chris.

No one will be able to fill the void that Jason’s death leaves in his friends and families’ hearts.

Jason is survived by his wife Kelly (Evans), their son Greyson, and their dog Bailey; his parents John and Barbara Baldwin of New Windsor; siblings Caitlan Bose and her husband Jason of Newburgh, and Bryan Baldwin and his wife Ashley of Philadelphia, Pa.; his in-laws Tom and Debbie Evans of Middletown, NY; brother-in-law Brian Evans and his wife Robin of Bloomingburg, NY; nephew Jackson Bose and nieces Brynley and Harper Evans; as well as his many brothers and sisters of the FDNY.

Visitation: Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral mass: Monday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of firefighter Jason E. Baldwin be made to: The Firefighter Jason E. Baldwin Children’s Scholarship Fund. Donations can be mailed to: The FDNY Foundation 9 MetroTech Center, Room 5E-10 Brooklyn, NY 11201. To make an online contribution, please visit fdnyfoundation.org/donate . Click on: DONATE today and select FF Jason E. Baldwin Children’s Scholarship Fund from the drop-down menu; 100% of donations to the fund will support FF Jason E Baldwin’s son.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.