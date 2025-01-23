Janie Powers, 74

Janie (Mary Jane) Powers, affectionately known as “AJ” or “Aunt Janie,” passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, January 18, 2025, at the age of 74, after a long battle with health issues. A native of Brooklyn, NY, Janie spent most of her life there before retiring to Greenwood Lake, NY, around 2010. For nearly 30 years, she worked in administration at the 62nd Police Precinct in Brooklyn, where she was deeply respected and beloved by her colleagues, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Janie never passed up an opportunity to travel — Sweden, Florida, Long Island, Utah and cross-country road trips (plus a few casinos along the way). Janie loved to spend time with her family and friends. She loved hosting parties, sleepovers, and gatherings at her famous Brooklyn apartment. Her love for the Buffalo Bills was a hallmark of her personality, and her home was always a lively place where friends and family gathered to share good times.

After retiring, Janie embraced life even more fully, embarking on countless adventures with family and friends. Whether it was trips to Fire Island, Utah, Sweden, Canada, Wyoming, Mexico, Missouri, or Florida, Janie made it happen. Even in her later years, she remained active in the Greenwood Lake community, connecting with friends at the senior center and making sure she stayed involved.

Even after becoming an amputee, Janie’s spirit remained unshaken. Her strength, determination, and resilience were nothing short of extraordinary. She never let her health issues hold her back and continued to live life to the fullest. From advocating for a sidewalk in Greenwood Lake to making sure she never missed a family gathering, Janie showed what it meant to be unstoppable. Her beloved Jazzy scooter became a symbol of her independence.

To know Janie was to love her. A unique soul with a heart that never stopped giving, she had an incredible ability to make friends with everyone. Stubborn as a mule, often speaking her mind without a filter, she always sent a card for birthdays and holidays, and could be found at just about any family gathering. Her love for her family and friends was boundless, and the memories she leaves behind are endless.

We will miss Janie’s warmth, humor, and her unrelenting spirit. Though our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that she lived a full and happy life, and we know exactly what she would tell us now: to keep moving forward with strength and love, just as she did.

Janie was predeceased by her older brother Allan (Buddy) Powers. She is survived by her twin brother, Michael (Mike) Powers, and sister-in-law Bodil Nilsson; her younger brother Douglas (Dougie) Powers; nieces Carey, Catherine, and Louise Powers; nephew Håkan Powers; as well as Kera, Stacey, and Jason Whalen, whom she also considered her nieces and nephew. She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Friday, January 24, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Mass of Christian burial: Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Rosary, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake.

Interment: Greenwood Lake Cemetery, 23 Old Dutch Hollow Rd, Greenwood Lake.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845-477-8240 or zmmemorials.com).