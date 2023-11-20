Janet Gurda, 60

Janet Gurda of Goshen, NY, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, entered into rest on Saturday, November 18, 2023. She was 60.

The daughter of Mary Ann Ottogalli Gurda and the late Ralph Gurda, she was born on February 5, 1963, in Goshen, NY.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Gurda; brother, Wayne Gurda and wife Tracy; sister, Jacalyn Gurda; nephew, Ryan Gurda; and aunts and uncles, Connie Gurda, Helen Feagles, Ann Gurda, Kenny Gurda and wife Kim, and Allen Faust; she is further survived by several beloved cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Ralph; grandparents, George and Helen Gurda, Millie and Peter Jessup, and Louis Ottogalli; and aunts and uncles, Sondra Bach and Ed, Floyd, and George Gurda Jr.

Graveside service of cremains will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 25th at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.