James T. English “Dopper” of Greenwood Lake, New York passed away on May 24, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 71 years old.

Born in Warwick, NY, on May 16, 1952, he was the son of the late James and Betty (Quackenbush) English.

James was a carpenter with United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local Union 608 in New York, NY for over 30 years. He was a founding member of the Last Chance Motorcycle Club, a “Friend of Bill W.” and proud of his 36 years of continuous sobriety. Dopper loved food, especially ice cream, the Yankees, NASCAR, traveling in his RV and especially being a grandfather.

James is survived by his wife, Gail Naples, and her daughter, Kristin; ex-wife, Diane English, and their daughter, Lauren Gibson, and her husband, Sean, and their daughters, Alice and Olivia of Warwick, NY; mother, Betty English; sister, Barbara Dawson and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Greenwood Lake Fire Department, 17 Mountain Lakes Ln. Greenwood Lake, NY 10925, or Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps., 74 Windermere Ave. Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

A celebration of life service and ride will be held at a later date. The funeral service was private.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.