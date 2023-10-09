James Raymond Gerace, 41

James Raymond Gerace of Hewitt, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on September 30, 2023, in the arms of his loving wife Nicole. He was 41 years old.

Born in New Rochelle, NY, on December 21, 1981, he was the son of Anthony and the late Patricia (nee Healy) Gerace.

As a two-time childhood cancer survivor, James was the epitome of a passionate fighter who took nothing for granted. His survival defied the odds and he went on to create a beautiful life with his wife, relishing daily in all of life’s simple joys. James was a soulful and compassionate listener and had an innate ability to connect deeply with everyone he met. His greatest passions in his life were his family and friends, cooking, hosting holidays and events, and his beloved New York Rangers. James’ quick wit and humor brought laughs to everyone he encountered. James worked as a medical dosimetrist for Montefiore in White Plains, NY. Above all, James was a devoted and loyal husband and father.

James is deeply missed by his family and friends, and especially by his wife and son, to whose lives he brought immeasurable light, laughter, joy, and happiness.

James is survived by his beloved wife Nicole (nee Dinos); their son James “JJ”; and their precious beagle Josie; father Anthony Gerace and his wife Andrena; brother John Gerace; step-brother Tyler Gerace; mother-in-law Mary Dinos; father-in-law Nicolas Dinos and his partner Georgette Katsetos; brother in-law Michael Dinos and his fiancé Laura Cavazos; and his nephew Nicholas Dinos.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in James’ memory to the Ty Louis Campbell Foundation (thetlcfoundation.org) or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (stjude.org.)

Private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.