James R. McAteer of Florida, N.Y, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2026, at the age of 93.

Born on Oct. 31, 1932, in the Bronx, New York, Jim was the son of the late James P. McAteer and Lillian Thomas McAteer.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Following his military service, he and his beloved wife, Ann, built a life centered on family, hard work, and community. Together they owned and operated a local UPS Store for more than two decades, serving the community and building relationships that lasted a lifetime. Their family business was later carried on by their daughter, continuing the legacy they established together.

Jim was also a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5890 in Washingtonville, N.Y., where he remained an active member for more than fifty years.

Jim is survived by his children, James D. McAteer (Susan) of Fairfield, Connecticut; Kevin McAteer (Celeste) of Florida, N.Y.; and Colleen Ann Babcock of New Windsor, N.Y. He was the beloved grandfather of James J. McAteer (Victoria), Gina C. Knudsen (Jason), Brian V. McAteer (Nicole), Matt B. Babcock (Amanda), Christopher J. Babcock, John T. Babcock (Mia), and Sean T. McAteer.

He was also the proud great-grandfather of Colton A. Difalco, Madison C. McAteer, Collin J. McAteer, Clara A. Knudsen, Connor S. Babcock, Harper D. Knudsen, Ian D. Babcock, Jaxxon J. Babcock, Salem M. Babcock and soon to be born, Elijah Babcock. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife, Anna Mullins McAteer; his great-grandson, Cooper James McAteer; his sister, Lillian Bianchi; and his brothers, Bernard and Thomas McAteer.

Known affectionately as “Grandpa” and “Pop,” Jim was a devoted family man, proud veteran, and respected local business owner. He loved puzzles, enjoyed a good challenge, and believed there was usually an easier way to solve a problem if you were willing to slow down and think it through. His advice was often simple: take a step back, don’t rush, and look for the easy way. Combined with his quick wit, dry sense of humor, and memorable one-liners, those lessons became part of the legacy he leaves behind for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

To his family, Jim was more than a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather—he was “Pop.” He was the one who could make you laugh with a perfectly timed one-liner, help you solve a problem by looking at it from a different angle, and remind you to slow down when life felt overwhelming. The lessons he taught, the stories he shared, and the love he gave so freely will continue to guide those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Though he will be deeply missed, Jim’s legacy lives on in the family he cherished, the values he instilled, and the countless memories shared by those who knew and loved him. His laughter, wisdom, and steady presence will never be forgotten.

Family and friends may call on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, N.Y.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026, at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, N.Y.

Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, ATTN: Donations, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586, in honor of Jim’s service to our nation and his fellow veterans.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.