James J. Culligan, 94

Captain James J. Culligan of Warwick, NY, slipped away peacefully from the arms of his wife Kathleen into the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ, in his beloved house on the hill on April 5, 2024. He was 94 years old.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held on what would have been James’ 95th birthday, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at noon at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY. While our hearts are heavy and we miss him dearly, we will honor the life he lived and loved so well by wearing patriotic or bright colors as a tribute to his legacy.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.