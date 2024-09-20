James F. Ryan III, 75

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of James F. Ryan III, who left us peacefully on September 19, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was 75 years old.

Born on November 20, 1948, in Westfield, NJ, James was the son of the late James F. Ryan Jr. and Anne Kindregan Ryan. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army before embarking on a distinguished 38-year career at Benjamin Moore & Company, where he held several leadership roles throughout his impressive tenure.

James is survived by his cherished wife of 53 years, Margaret (nee O’Brien), and their five loving daughters: Maureen Ryan of Boston, Mass.; Megan Unger and her husband Stephen of Warwick, NY; Colleen Ehrlich and her husband Dan of Westfield, NJ; Erin Yurchuk and her husband Greg of Warwick, NY; and Kelly Manning and her husband Jim of Ivyland, Pa. He was a proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren: Caitlyn, Emily, James, and Andrew Unger; Luke and Sean Ehrlich; Grace, Madeleine, and Abigail Yurchuk; and Matthew, Michael, and Margaret Manning. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Tully.

A devoted family man, Jim will be remembered for his love of golf, cheering on the Mets, and his meticulous care for his yard and lawn. His happiest moments were spent at the Jersey Shore, where “Pop-Pop” relished time with his children and grandchildren. His family was his greatest source of pride and joy, and he never missed an opportunity to boast about their accomplishments to anyone who would listen.

After his retirement, Jim continued his passion for golf, spending his days on the course with his group of friends known as “The Whackers.” He enjoyed playing poker and adored his loyal beagles, Molly and Murphy. Known for his hospitality and warmth, Jim often entertained friends and family with his signature cocktail, affectionately dubbed “the JR.” He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation: Sunday, September 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, September 23 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.