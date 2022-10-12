James Craig Halcomb passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was 43 years old. Son of Clennie “Mike” Halcomb, Sr. and the late Cheryl Lynn Harris Duty, he was born July 27, 1979 in Suffern, New York.

James (Jim) was the proud owner of J&L Underground Utilities and former owner of High Gear Repair & Service. Jim began his employment career working for his father at CV Machine and was lovingly named by the parts store guys at UCI Warehouse in Newburgh as “Jimbo Dot Com.” James was also endearingly known by his friends and family as “Jimbo,” “James Craig,” “Jimmy,” and “Big Jim.”

He was generous with his expertise in mechanics and was always ready to help fix anything. Jim would never hesitate to help anyone in need, often offering to lend a hand however he could. He was a master of entertaining and his love for food was evident in his cooking. Jimbo was always the loudest in the room and up for a good time and laughs with his friends.

Partners in love, Jim and Laura shared a love like no other. It is a storybook love, the kind that you only find once in a lifetime. Jim and his wife Laura were the best of travel companions and loved to experience new places, which always led to amazing adventures together and the best food experiences. Perhaps, though, the best place to find him and true happiness was just being on his back porch sitting with his love by his side and his boys with him and sharing the events of their days together. If asked, Jim would say his biggest accomplishments in life were being a perfect husband and a strong and great influence in his sons’ lives.

Jim will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on through his cherished loved ones, who will continue to share his stories and crude sense of humor! Fluid in the art of sarcasm, with Jim you knew exactly where you stood and never questioned his loyalty as a friend.

Jim leaves behind a legacy of love, which is maybe the greatest gift a husband, father, son, brother and friend can leave; but, perhaps the best way to sum up a man larger than life can best be said in his own words.... “fun loving, romantic, family man, hillbilly and devoted husband sums me up in 7 words.”

P.P.P.M.F.

Left to cherish his memory is his soulmate, his wife, Laura at home, his sons, Landon and Burkeley, at home; his father, Clennie “Mike” Halcomb, Sr. and his stepmother, Gail Halcomb, of New Windsor, New York; his brother, Clennie “Clint” Halcomb, Jr. and his wife Eileen, of Monroe, New York; his sister, Kelly West, of Miles City, Montana; his niece, Reagan Anastasia-Lynn Halcomb; his nephews, Michael and David West; and his uncle, Gregory Harris. He is also survived by his ever-faithful companions Beya and Abby Gail.

Jim was predeceased by his mother, Cheryl Lynn Harris Duty; step-father, Kenneth Duty; grandparents, Eileen Harris McDaniel, Bruz Harris, Mabel Halcomb and Bill Halcomb, and his aunt, Pamela Halcomb.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida on Saturday, October 8, 2022 and in New York on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10 North Main Street, Monroe, New York at 3:00 P.M.