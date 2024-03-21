James B. Martin, 96

James B. Martin, a cherished resident of the village of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of Thursday, March 14, 2024. He was 96. Born on February 18, 1928, in Brooklyn, James was the beloved son of the late Bernard S. Martin and Ann B. Martin. He leaves behind a legacy of love, warmth, and wisdom that will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

James cherished his family above all else and took immense joy in spending time with them. He is survived by his children, James R. Martin and his wife Kathleen and Glenn B. Martin and his wife Marlene. He is also survived by his four loving grandchildren, Kelly, Shannon, Savanah, and Sheryl Martin. James was predeceased by his first wife Doris Martin, his daughter Gail Martin, his two sisters Ann and Jane, his brother Bob, and his second wife Priscilla Martin. Through his second wife, he gained additional family, including Dawn, Keith, Denise, Bruce, Kerry and Brian, along with many well-loved grandchildren.

A proud veteran, James served his country in the army during the Korean War. He shared great stories from his many interesting jobs over the years. In his early career, he was in the Merchant Marines, and he retired as a steamfitter supervisor for the city of New York. James was also known for his passion for knowledge and learning. An avid reader until his final days, he was always eager to delve into the pages of a new book. His last reading endeavor focused on the Gulf Stream, a topic he found endlessly fascinating. True to his nature, he eagerly shared his newfound knowledge with his family and friends, enriching their lives with his insights and discoveries.

James B. Martin’s passing leaves a void in the lives of those who loved him, but his memory will be cherished forever. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love of those who went before him, and may his spirit continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him.

In the final passage of “The Gulf Stream: Tiny Plankton, Giant Bluefin, and the Amazing Story of the Powerful River in the Atlantic,” James’ final read, the Gulf Stream is poetically referred to as “the blue god.” In closing, the book states, “the wilderness, the last remaining area of unspoiled and uncorrupted nature, is identified with Paradise and the Garden of Eden. I like this interpretation; I’m inclined to imagine that, someday, my mortal remains, specks of dust, immersed in this heavenly wilderness, will be able to complete the circuit and loop around the Atlantic. I’ll be in the good company of minute drifters, nomadic bluefin, and every adventurer who has traveled the Atlantic’s river.”

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Greenwood Lake Public Library, a place he cherished as a frequent visitor.