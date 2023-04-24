James A. Ward, of Highland Mills, NY, passed away at home on Saturday, April 22, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 76 years old. The son of the late Ann (Lillis) and James S. Ward, he was born on Oct. 30, 1946, in New York, NY, and grew up in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan.

Jim served in the United States Army from 1966-1968. He began his career with the New York City Police Department in 1969, as an officer in the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. He retired from Bronx Narcotics in 1993 as a Sergeant. Following his retirement from the NYPD, Jim served the Town of Woodbury as a Court Officer until 2017.

Jim was an avid fisherman. He was a member of the Woodbury Field & Stream Club, and he spent many years fishing with his family at Lake Ontario, on his boat the Banshee. He enjoyed fishing in local rivers and streams, where he taught his children and grandchildren to fish. In retirement, Jim spent winters with his wife Ellen in Sebastian, FL. He loved to share stories of his years on the job, and fishing trips to the lake, with all who knew him.

Left to cherish Jim’s memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Ellen (Rush) Ward, at home in Highland Mills, NY; his daughter, Dina Sweeney and her husband, Dan of Cornwall on Hudson, NY; his son, James Ward Jr. and his partner, Violet of the Town of Wallkill, NY; his son, Christopher Ward and his partner, Diane of New Windsor, NY; and his daughter, Jennifer Potter and her husband, Scott of Cornwall on Hudson, NY. He is additionally survived by his five granddaughters: Jacynda Ward, Ashlyn Ward, Maris Potter, Katie Sweeney, and Allison Potter. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his son, Sgt. Mark M. Ward of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday April 26, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY. Interment of cremains will take place at a later date at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 (www.hospiceoforange.com) or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (www.t2t.org).

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.