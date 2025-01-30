Jacqueline Joy Gove, 68

With peaceful hearts we announce the passing of Jacqueline Joy Gove of Warwick, NY, on January 27, 2025, at her home under hospice care, surrounded by her loving family after a long-fought battle with breast cancer. She was 68 years old.

Jackie was born in Ridgewood, NJ, on September 28, 1956. She lived her adult life with her precious family in Warwick.

A family statement reads, “Jackie was a deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, (Great) aunt, sister, cousin, nurse and friend, especially to her best friends Bessie Holmes and Phyllis Niemann. She worked for 40 years as a registered nurse at St. Anthony Community Hospital, providing compassionate care. She was so full of love, kind to all, gracious, generous and nurturing, especially to her grandchildren and family. Jackie also couldn’t resist a good bargain, finding happiness in discount shopping.”

Jackie is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Thomas G. Gove at home; her three daughters, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Kimberly; her eight grandchildren, Dino, Halima, Stella, Zaffron, Yaquob, Selene, Ollie, and Adam; two sisters, Loretta “Betty” Wheeler and her husband Stephen and Ann Mills and her husband Ken; two brothers, Mitchell Conklin and Edward Conklin and his wife Marian; as well as her cat Bowler. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Betty Conklin of Mahwah, NJ.

Memorial visitation: Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, with a memorial service at 4 p.m.

Jackie chose to be cremated and her funeral arrangements are under the care of Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.