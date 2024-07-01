Jack Fein, 82

Jack Fein of Florida, NY, devoted husband, father, brother-in-law, grandfather and uncle, entered into rest on Saturday, June 29, 2024. He was 82.

The son of the late Harry Fein and Goldie Nessanbaum, he was born on August 11, 1941, in Brooklyn, NY.

Jack loved his country and was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1250, and the Seward Seniors. He was active with the Orange County Board of Elections, helped to organize the annual Florida Family Fun Fest, served as an officer of the Cedarcrest Homeowners Association, and previously worked for Volunteers of America. After retiring from a career in the United States Postal Service, Jack greatly enjoyed driving a school bus in Orange County for many years, and served his community in any way possible.

He is survived by his wife Susan Fein; son Jason Fein and grandson Zachary; son Joshua Fein, daughter-in-law Sarah, and grandson Jacob.

Funeral services: Wednesday, July 3 at 10 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue Florida, NY 10921. Rabbi Rebecca Shinder will officiate.

Burial: Wednesday, July 3 at 11 a.m. in the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.