Jack E. Christie, 87, of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Milford Senior Care in Milford, Pa. The son of the late George and Leonora (Singer) Christie, he was born on October 24, 1936, in Nyack, New York.

Having served two tours in Germany, Jack was a proud United States Navy veteran. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Verizon, where he worked for many years.

As a young man, Jack had many interests ranging from beekeeping to coaching youth football and baseball. An avid football fan, Jack had a lifelong love of the NY Giants! A graduate of Westchester Business Institute, Jack attended night classes, graduating with honors before retiring to the Poconos where he enjoyed the beauty and history of the countryside. An active member of the local historical society, Jack served as vice president and was a frequent volunteer. Jack was also active in fundraising for local animal rescues.

Left to cherish his memory are his four sons: Jack Christie Jr. (Catherine) of Warwick, NY, Jeffrey Christie (Isabel) of Stony Point, NY, Robert Christie (Sheila) of New City, NY, George Christie (Kelly) of West Venice, Fl.; his daughter Dawn Fernandes (Oscar) of Congers, NY; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his devoted companion, Barbara Bonney of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.

Mass of Christian burial: at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Milford, Pa., on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Manarchuk officiating.

Burial: Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Paws Rescue of Pike County, Pa (Sheri Haydu, 150 Spicebush Lane, Milford, PA 18337).

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, PA (stroyanfuneralhome.com).