Ismael Maisonet Santiago, 79

Ismael (Chanbell) Maisonet Santiago, a retired farmer and lifelong resident of Pine Island, New York, entered into rest on August 25, 2025. He was 79 years old.

The son of the late Domingo Ortiz Perez and Obdulia Santiago, he was born on June 10, 1945, in Yauco, Puerto Rico.

He will be missed dearly by his loving wife Emma of 43 years and children Olga Nellie and Gerard Edward Gurda, Araseli Bautista, Ernesto Lopez Jr., Maribel and Juan Camacho, Ismael Maisonet Jr. and Alejandra, and Zenia y Serafin Morales. He will be remembered for his caring spirit from his grandchildren Iris Jomaira and Joseph Bonilla, Edwin Velazquez, Khristy and Elisongil Bonilla, Jonathan Bautista, Ernesto Lopez Jr. III, Selena Marie Lopez, Aaliyah Raquel and Harrison Mehl, Jordan Enrique Camacho, Sashira Alisha Camacho, Lisandra Thalia Gurda, Maria Dolores Garcia, Christian Maisonet, Imailey Morales, Liam Serafin Morales, and Alina Morales. He was also blessed with great grandchildren Jenisis Bonilla, Jianna Bonilla, Isaac Bonilla, Jackson Bonilla, Joshua Bonilla and Elijah James Mehl. He is also survived by his brother Domingo and sister Ana Mirta, along with several nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

He was predeceased by his brothers Jose Antonio, Angel and Felix, and sisters Clemensia, Carmen, Julia, and Milagros.

He found joy cultivating the fields in the black dirt region of Pine Island at Bierstine Farms, one of the most well-known farms in the area back in the late 70s. He devoted his lifetime as an avid farm equipment operator and oversaw quality control. Then later went on to work for Gantz Farm Service where he eventually retired. Due to his friendly demeanor and contagious smile, he was able to make many friends who will miss him dearly.

Upon his retirement he devoted his time going on outings with his wife and grandchildren.

Visitation: Friday, August 30, 2024, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral Mass: Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

As per his wishes, cremation will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Zenis Maisonet at 48 North Main Street, Monroe, NY 10950.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.