Irene Lenore Schacher, 82

Irene Lenore Schacher, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 11 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. She was 82 years old.

Irene was born (and raised) in Bronx, NY, to Abraham “Hal” and Edith (nee Pshenitzky) Halpern, of blessed memory. She was a graduate of Music and Art High School, Hunter College (BA), and Brooklyn College (MSEd). She married Jerry Schacher in 1963. She raised her children and worked in Brooklyn, NY, prior to moving to Warwick in 2003. She was a dedicated educator in both public schools and private practice. She was retired as a special education supervisor for the NYC Board of Education. Throughout her life, but especially in retirement, Irene was an active volunteer in her community with a specific interest in environmental, political, and educational matters. She was a member of Temple Beth Shalom congregation in Florida, NY.

Irene will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Jerry Schacher; daughter Jennie Schacher Rubin of Springfield, NJ; son Andrew Schacher of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren Ian (Kylie) Rubin and Hallie Rubin; brothers Stephen Halpern and Clifford (Carol) Halpern; sister Wendy (Jack) Finn; nieces and nephews Maura, Sean and Sarah Finn, and Josh and Eric Halpern; and cousins Bob Shindler, Sherry (David) Cohen, and Lynn Wally. She was predeceased by her parents and her son Eugene Schacher.

Graveside service: Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 3 p.m. in Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, 224 Spanktown Road, Florida, NY 10921.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Irene’s memory to The Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick, NY 10990, or Temple Beth Shalom, P.O. Box 517, Florida, NY 10921.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.