Irene L. Kearns (Buckman), entered into rest on Feb. 19, 2023 while surrounded by family.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1936 and was 86 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Howard Buckman and Alice Buckman (May). She was born in Manhattan NY, but called Pine Island her permanent home. She was the loving wife to her late husband Michael Kearns.

She is survived by her cherished siblings, Patricia MacAloon, Bruce Buckman, and Janet Berger, and to her predeceased siblings Dennis Buckman, Joan Rybek and Wanda Worner; as well as a loving aunt to her beautiful nephews and nieces.

Irene, an ever-devoted mother, is survived by her daughter Deborah Blomfield and husband Anthony and grandchildren Kyle and Nicholas; daughter Mary Maslanka and husband Thomas and grandchildren Thomas, Johnathan, Kristen, and Robert; daughter Carleen Kutyla and husband David and grandchildren Shane, Brooke, and Alex; and son Michael Kearns and his wife Dana and grandchildren Logan and Brody. She also was sadly predeceased by her daughter Irene Gremmert who is survived by grandchildren, Danielle, Nicole, Lacey and Steven. She is further survived by many great-grandchildren who she held closely to her heart.

Irene, a devout Catholic, loved her community and family. She loved to dance and was quick to laugh. She often could be heard singing much to the dismay of her children, who sadly, will now miss the sweet melodies of “Nana Jake” as she was affectionately nicknamed. She was kind to all that met her and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral mass will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

The family would like to thank the officers and members of the Warwick Police Department and the Pine Island Ambulance Corps.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give/.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.