Irene F. Piccoli, 80

Irene F. Piccoli of Warwick, NY, passed away on August 25, 2024. She was 80 years old.

She was born in Manhattan, NY, on December 3, 1943. Irene was the daughter of Daniel and Frances (nee Lang) Sinkwich. She was predeceased by her husband Peter in 2009.

Irene was an animal caretaker at the Warwick animal shelter for many years.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Hersca and her husband Jack, and sons Steven and his wife Yvonne Crooks and Peter; and grandchildren Mikki Rios, Alex Eisinger, and Aziel Alarcon-Piccoli.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, 48 Public Works Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Graveside service: Friday, August 30, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Ave. Warwick, NY.