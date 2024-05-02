Ira L. Fierstein, 65

Ira L. Fierstein of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 26, 2024. He was 65 years old. Born in Queens, NY, on September 2, 1958, he was the son of Marvin and Sandra Fierstein.

Ira was a technician for Teva Pharmaceuticals in Elizabeth, NJ. Ira was a fan of the NY Knicks, Mets, Jets, Rangers and the Grateful Dead.

Ira is survived by his wife Debra, children Jessica Fierstein and Eric Fierstein, and grandchildren Isabella and Logan Fierstein. He was predeceased by his daughter Nicole Fierstein.

Family and friends gathered on Tuesday, April 30 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment at Warwick Cemetery followed the service. After the cemetery, the family invited everyone to the clubhouse at Laudaten Way for a repass celebration.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 315, Warwick NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.