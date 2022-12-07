Howard B. Hansell, of Warwick, NY (formerly of Philadelphia, PA), passed away on July 13, 2022 at Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 95 years old.

Born in Bala-Cynwyd, PA on August 15, 1926, he was the son of John and Sarah (Blakley) Hansell.

Howard proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After his discharge, he worked as a draftsman for Unisys Corporation. He was a member of the William Boulton Dixon American Legion Post No. 10 in Ft. Washington, PA and the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post No. 16 in Pine Island, NY. He was a parishioner at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church in Warwick, NY.

Howard is survived by his three children: H. David Hansell and his wife Susan, Margaret Tyska and her husband Joseph, and Marie Joanow and her husband Alex; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Lillian (nee Krumm), and two brothers, Lawrence and George.

Private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com