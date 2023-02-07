Hilda Hagen of Warwick, NY, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully, embraced in the love of her family, on Feb. 4, 2023. She was 103 years old.

Born December 21, 1919 in Fevik, Norway, she was the daughter of the late Nicolai and Alida (nee Tonnessen) Carlsen.

Hilda was an executive secretary for Topps Chewing Gum in Brooklyn for many years, and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Warwick, NY. A family statement read, “Hilda loved her faith, family and her dear friends.”

She is survived by her two sons, Kevin Hagen and his wife Dorothy of Sugar Loaf, NY and Kenneth Hagen of Warwick, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Luke Hagen of Sugar Loaf, NY and Kiah Hagen and her fiancée Edgar Hurtado of Los Angeles, CA.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Ocean View Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.