Helen McKeon, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022. She was 97 years old.

Helen was a native New Yorker born on March 4, 1925. She was the daughter of William and Mary (nee Downey) Gilpin.

Helen taught catechism at Incarnation School in New York City for many years. She danced like a dream and was a wonderful friend and confidante to all who were lucky enough to have met her. Helen remained active throughout her long life. She helped collect Toys for Tots for several years, showing up at the train downtown in the freezing cold to be sure the gifts were delivered.

Helen had a positive attitude making friends wherever she went. Her favorite times though were visits from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Helen’s most often shared advice was “Have a little faith.” Her strength, courage and beautiful blue eyes will be greatly missed.

Helen was married to the late John W. McKeon for 54 years. Together they raised three children who survive her: Barbara Conneally and her husband Patrick of Florida, NY; John McKeon and his wife Lourdes of Riverdale, NY; and Maureen Phillips and her husband Ian of Lambertville, NJ. Three adored grandchildren: Tara Walsh and her husband Danny of Warwick, NY; Brian Conneally and his wife Joy of Park City, UT; and Matthew Conneally of Warwick, NY; five beloved great-grandchildren: Nolan, Luke, Braden, Abby, and Danny; and the many friends she had at Mt. Alverno Center. She was predeceased by her beloved brothers: Robert, Richard, Thomas, and Eugene.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Stephen The First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Rose Hills Cemetery, Putnam, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com