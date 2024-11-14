Helen Cunney, 84

Helen Cunney, formerly of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on November 9, 2024. Helen was born in Brooklyn on October 28, 1940, she was the daughter of John Dunn and Helen Byrne Dunn.

She moved to Washington, D.C., after graduating from The College of New Rochelle with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank. She met her husband while attending graduate school at The Catholic University of America and they raised their family in the D.C. metro area until relocating to Cazenovia in 1980.

She continued to raise her family in Cazenovia and enjoyed living closer to family. Helen found comfort being involved with her church, her dogs, tennis, her bridge group, reading, traveling and sightseeing, good food and coffee. She always looked forward to having a glass of wine with her friends and family and sharing laughs. She remained in Cazenovia for over 40 years.

Helen was predeceased by her husband G. Vincent Cunney in 2004. She is survived by her children Michael H. Cunney (Liz) of Warwick, NY, Karen McDermott (Bill) of Fl. and N.J., and Paul V. Cunney (Lindsay) of Merrick, NY; six grandchildren, Michael G. and Robert H. Cunney, Connor McDermott, Alex, Ella and Olivia Cunney; her sister, Teresa Hudson of Cazenovia, NY; as well as her nephews, cousins and their families.

Memorial service: Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 11 a.m.at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services in Cazenovia, NY, with burial in St. James Cemetery.

Calling hours: Friday, November 22, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Mustard Seed, 6 Green St. Cazenovia, NY 13035 or online at stjamescaz.org.

Cremation arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.