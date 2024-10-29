Heidi DeGroat, 53

Heidi DeGroat, a resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at St. Anthony Community Hospital. She was 53. The daughter of Ralph and Diana DeGroat, Heidi was born on November 30, 1970, in Warwick, NY.

Heidi was a high school graduate from BOCES in Goshen, NY. Heidi truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: long car rides, trips to any and every store, spending time with all her family, and being on the dance floor at all parties.

In addition to her beloved mother, Heidi is survived by her brother David DeGroat and her sisters René VanDunk, Diana Verrelli, Tammy Henderson, and Kelly DeGroat. Heidi had 14 nieces and nephews and 19 great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly!

There will be no services held at this time.

